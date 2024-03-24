On the day of Holika Dahan, Amitabh Bachchan stepped outside his home in Mumbai and greeted a sea of fans, who gathered outside Jalsa to catch a glimpse of the megastar. Known for his iconic Sunday tradition of meeting his admirers, Big B did not miss a beat. Earlier in the evening, the veteran actor dressed in ethnic wear paired with a shawl donned his brightest smile, waved at fans and greeted them with folded hands. He's an iconic star yet so humble. Have a look! ‘Fake News’! Amitabh Bachchan DENIES Undergoing Angioplasty As He Gets Papped at ISPL 2024 Finale (Watch Video).

Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Outside Jalsa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

