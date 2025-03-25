Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have announced that they have become parents to a beautiful son. The actor couple shared a collaborative post on their Instagram handles on Tuesday (March 25), featuring monochromatic pictures with their baby boy and revealing his name as Oscar Alexander Westwick. The first picture shows Amy and Ed holding their newborn son while Ed kisses her on the cheek. In the other photo, the Singh Is Bliing actress gently kisses her son as she holds him close. They captioned their post, "Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick." This is the actress's second child and her first with husband Ed Westwick. Pregnant Amy Jackson Flaunts Baby Bump in New Pics, Shares Heartwarming Family Moments Before Welcoming Second Child.

Amy Jackson Welcomes Baby Boy With Hubby Ed Westwick

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)