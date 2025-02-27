Michelle Trachtenberg, best known for playing Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl, passed away on February 26 at the age of 39. Her sudden demise has left fans and industry colleagues in shock, including her Gossip Girl co-star Ed Westwick, who portrayed the charismatic Charles ‘Chuck’ Bass. Mourning her loss, Ed took to his Instagram Story to share his grief, writing, “So sad to hear of the passing of Michelle Trachtenberg. Sending prayers.” The two actors played pivotal roles in the hit CW series. Michelle’s portrayal of Georgina, a troublesome schemer, made her a fan-favourite, while Ed’s portrayal of Chuck remains one of the show’s most iconic characters. Michelle Trachtenberg Passes Away at 39: Blake Lively Shares Fond Memories of ‘Gossip Girl’ Co-Star in Emotional Tribute (View Post).

Ed Westwick Mourns Michelle Trachtenberg’s Demise

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@edwestwick)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)