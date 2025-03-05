Actress Amy Jackson is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her second child, her first with husband Ed Westwick. She was previously engaged to hotelier George Panayiotou, with whom she shares a son, born in September 2019. Amy and Ed tied the knot in August 2024, and just two months later, in October, she announced her pregnancy. Now, ahead of welcoming her baby, Amy has shared a series of heartwarming photos on Instagram, proudly flaunting her baby bump while enjoying fun-filled moments with her husband and son. Amy Jackson Is Pregnant With Her Second Child! ‘Singh Is Bliing’ Actress Shares Joyful Snaps With Hubby Ed Westwick on Diwali To Announce the Delightful News.

Pregnant Amy Jackson Shares New Photos With Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson Westwick (@iamamyjackson)

