Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with hubby Anand Ahuja and the actress already shared the news on her Instagram earlier on Monday. Sonam broke the news with a series of stunning photos of herself with Anand and cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor were too quick to react. Now father Anil Kapoor has expressed his excitement and expressed his happiness of being a grandfather soon.

Check Out Anil Kapoor's Tweet Below

Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamakapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news! 🙏🏻♥️ pic.twitter.com/wa0GIocCMP — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 21, 2022

