Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor got engaged to her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar on Thursday (October 2) in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The celebrations saw just saw family members and close friends in attendance. Sonam Kapoor also attended the couple's ring exchange ceremony. Just days back, reports suggested that Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, are expecting their second child. The actress has neither confirmed nor denied the pregnancy news. In a video shared online, Sonam was spotted avoiding the paparazzi as she arrived for her cousin Anshula's engagement. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Sonam Kapoor could be seen coming out of her car and walking towards the venue. Paps could be heard requesting her to pose for some pictures, but the Raanjhanaa actress ignored them and went directly inside the building. Are Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Expecting Their Second Child? Actress Reportedly in Second Trimester After Welcoming Son Vayu – Here’s What We Know.

Sonam Kapoor Ignores Paparazzi at Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s Engagement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram account of Voompla), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

