Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen following a highly successful 2023 with Pathaan and Jawan. The Bollywood superstar, who will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's action thriller King, recently turned heads with a striking new look, possibly for his upcoming film. During a recent public appearance, SRK was captured by the paparazzi wearing a white vest, loose grey pants, a beanie cap, and sunglasses. However, what caught everyone's attention was his ripped physique and his arms, which were covered in tattoos. Soon after the video went viral online, netizens went gaga over the look and shared their thoughts under the video. A fan wrote, "What badass look is this," while another commented, "King coming soon". ‘Drishyam 3’ vs ‘King’? Ajay Devgn’s Hit Franchise Books Gandhi Jayanti 2026 Release Date – Will It Clash With Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Movie at Box Office? Here's What We Know!.

Shah Rukh Khan Slays Hard With New Look for ‘King’

What a look! 😧 King Khan just looking fantabulous in his latest look with tattoo 🎉🎉🎉 Brace yourselves for #King #shahrukhkhan #srk #teamshahrukhkhan pic.twitter.com/SVYrWp6m2G — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) June 1, 2025

Fans Go Gaga Over Shah Rukh Khan’s New Look

What a look 💥 — Iam Rakib Srkian (@RKMolla555) June 2, 2025

#Excited for ‘King’

‘Don 2’ Vibes?

‘What Badass Look Is This!’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)