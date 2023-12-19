Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal is making waves at the box office, despite receiving mixed reviews upon its release. Alongside headliners Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's role is gaining acclaim as the surprise element in the movie. The makers have recently released the full video song “Pehle Bhi Main”, featuring Ranbir and Triptii's magical chemistry in a romantic composition by Vishal Mishra with lyrics penned by Raj Shekhar. Animal Actress Triptii Dimri Sparks Dating Rumours with Businessman Sam Merchant After Their Pics Together Go Viral!

Watch Full Video Of Animal Song "Pehle Bhi Main" Here

