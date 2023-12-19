Amidst the glamour of showbiz, the captivating Triptii Dimri isn't just winning hearts with her stellar performance in Animal; she's also captivating audiences with her Instagram charm and the news about her rumoured romance. Yes! You heard us right. Whispers of love flutter in the air, hinting that Triptii might have found solace in the company of a businessman, following her separation from Karnesh Ssharma, the brother of Anushka Sharma. In the December of 2022, reports emerged of the Qala actress bidding adieu to her past with Karnesh, marking an unexpected twist in their story. Now, Tripti can be seen sharing photographs with a mysterious man- Sam Merchant. The actress has sparked dating rumours with a model-turned-businessman. Triptii Dimri Grooves to 'Ghagra' and 'Bole Chudiyan' at a Party, Video of the Animal Actress Goes Viral – WATCH.

Who is Sam Merchant?

Sam Merchant, on his Instagram profile labels himself as the creator behind Waters Beach Lounge & Grill restro in Goa. His follower count stands strong at approximately 249K, an impressive number that includes not just Tripti but also some big names from Bollywood's celebs, such as Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

Is Triptii Dimri Dating Sam Merchant?

In the recent past, a couple of photographs featuring Tripti at a lavish wedding celebration stormed the realms of social media. Among these snapshots, one particular selfie captured the beautiful actress alongside Sam Merchant, igniting a wildfire of speculations surrounding their alleged romantic relationship. Triptii Dimri Gives Major Christmas Outfit Inspo in Green Shimmery Backless Cut-Out Gown, See Her Stunning Pictures Here!.

Triptii With Sam Merchant:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tripti Dimri World (@triptidimriworld)

Another Picture Of Triptii and Sam:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tripti Dimri World (@triptidimriworld)

Triptii With Sam:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tripti Dimri World (@triptidimriworld)

On the professional front, Tripti is set to grace the screen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film will also showcase the talents of Ammy Virk.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2023 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).