Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently announced their impending parenthood, sharing the joyous news with their fans last month. Following this, Deepika's sister, Anisha, expressed her excitement in a conversation with MyFitness on iDiva, describing the news as a "great, great, first-time feeling." Anisha playfully speculated on who might spoil the baby the most, initially suggesting Ranveer but also acknowledging the potential involvement of their parents. She further discussed the likelihood of herself indulging the child, emphasising the abundant love and attention awaiting the newest family member. Deepika Padukone Baby Due Date: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Confirm Pregnancy; Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan and Other Celebs Shower Love on the Parents-to-Be (See Post).

Anisha Padukone Opens Up About Her Sister's Pregnancy

