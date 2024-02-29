Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to embrace parenthood. The 'DeepVeer' are expecting their first child. On Thursday (Feb 29), the couple took to Instagram and shared the good news with their fans and followers. The announcement image featured the baby's clothes, shoes and playful stuff. The image mentioned Deepika's delivery date, "September 2024." Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Announce Pregnancy With Cute Post on Insta; Baby To Arrive in September 2024!

As soon as the news was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section. Mom-to-be Richa Chadha wrote, "badhai." Sonam Kapoor commented, "Congratulations." Manish Malhotra posted, "congratulations." Angad Bedi commented, "Congratulations ennoy the best journey of life ever @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh," Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Your best production yet!!!! So so happy for you both... congratulations." Is Deepika Padukone Pregnant? Actress Expecting First Baby With Ranveer Singh, Claims Report.

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and later also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

On the work front, Deepika was recently seen in the aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles and received good responses from the audience. She will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD alongside south actor Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and will hit the theatres on May 9, 2024.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, which also stars Deepika Padukone, actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.