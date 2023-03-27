Anshula Kapoor has finally confirmed that she ain't single! Well, as the starkid took to Instagram and posted a romantic picture of her with beau Rohan Thakkar taking a dip inside an ocean. '366' with a white heart, she captioned the image. For the unaware, Rohan is screenwriter by profession. Have a look. Anshula Kapoor Drops Post on Body Positivity; Star Kid Looks Bold and Beautiful in Black Off–Shoulder Bodysuit (View Pics).

Anshula Kapoor Confirms Dating Rohan Thakkar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)