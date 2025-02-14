Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are actively promoting their next Mere Husband Ki Biwi and recently graced the stage of India’s Best Dancer vs Super Dancer, judged by Arjun’s ex-girlfriend, Malaika Arora. As seen in promo, when Malaika showcased her dance moves on the show, Arjun humorously admitted he was left speechless by her performance. When prompted to comment, Arjun quipped, “Meri bolti band ho chuki hai saalo se, mai abhi bhi chup rehna chahta hu (My mouth has been shut for many years; I prefer being quiet now also)." Malaika graciously acknowledged the compliment with a grin. For context, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora began their romance in 2018. However, during the promotions for Singham Again in 2024, Arjun confirmed their split, stating, “single hoon.” Despite their breakup, the two maintain a cordial and amicable relationship. ‘Jab Hogi Tabh Aap Sabh Ko Bata Dunga’: Arjun Kapoor Breaks Silence on Marriage Plans Post-Breakup With Malaika Arora (Watch Video).

Arjun Kapoor Watches Malaika Arora's Dance Moves

