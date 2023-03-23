Anshula Kapoor’s latest post is sure to give fashion goals and a positive nod to all those girls who hesitated themselves from wearing what they loved. She writes, “Over the years, I’ve endlessly told myself that bodysuits aren’t flattering for my body shape.” The star kid beautifully flaunts her curves in a black off-shoulder bodysuit. With minimal makeup and letting those curls loose, Anshula is looking drop-dead gorgeous in these new pics that she posted on Instagram. Anshula Kapoor Drops Picture Posing in Bikini and Shares Views on ‘Bad Body Image’ in Her Latest Insta Post.

Anshula Kapoor In Bodysuit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

