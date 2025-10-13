Rumours recently surfaced claiming that Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, had opted out of No Entry Mein Entry, the spiritual sequel to the 2005 comedy classic No Entry. The speculation went further, suggesting that the film had been shelved following his alleged exit. However, putting all speculation to rest, producer Boney Kapoor told Peeping Moon that the project is very much alive and that Varun Dhawan remains part of the cast. "We are making No Entry Mein Entry, and Varun and Arjun are very much in the film. We are in active discussions to lock our other hero and the rest of the cast," Kapoor confirmed. ‘No Entry 2’: Boney Kapoor CONFIRMS Diljit Dosanjh’s Exit From Anees Bazmee’s Sequel; Producer Reveals Real Reason Behind Actor-Singer Stepping Away From Varun Dhawan-Arjun Kapoor Film.

'No Entry Mein Entry' Not Shelved

