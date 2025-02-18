The stars of the upcoming Bollywood film Mere Husband Ki Biwi - Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar - along with the film’s director, Mudassar Aziz, were scheduled to attend an HT City event on February 18, 2025. However, Sonal Kalra, the editor of HT City, who was set to moderate the event, took to social media to inform fans that the event had to be cancelled. The stars failed to show up more than an hour after the scheduled start time of 3:30 pm. In her post, Kalra expressed her disappointment and urged the stars to respect everyone’s time. ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Song ‘Ikk Vaari’: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar Shine in This Energetic Punjabi Track Sung by Romy.

Sonal Kalra's Post About Event Cancellation

Well this was to happen today at 3:30…but even after more than an hour of waiting for the anxious fans, there’s no trace of the film’s cast. We’ve decided to call this session off …at some point the celebrities need to realise that everyone’s time is of value. pic.twitter.com/91aKLVJWyk — Sonal Kalra 🇮🇳 (@sonalkalra) February 18, 2025

