Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, and Mahima Makwana-starrer Antim: The Final Truth has been performing decently well at the box office since day one. The action-thriller is steady at the ticket window and has earned a total of Rs 27.25 crore in six days. The film released in theatres on November 26 and has been running successfully at the cinema halls since then. Looks like Salman-Aayush's combo is being liked by the audiences. Antim is helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Antim Box Office:

#Antim stays strong on Day 6… Armed with a healthy total in *Week 1*, it needs to perform effectively in *Weekend 2* since it faces a new opponent [#Tadap] on #Friday… Fri 5.03 cr, Sat 6.03 cr, Sun 7.55 cr, Mon 3.24 cr, Tue 2.90 cr, Wed 2.50 cr. Total: ₹ 27.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/dl9pJacRZk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)