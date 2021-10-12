Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Pragya Jaiswal starrer Antim–The Final Truth is all set to hit the big screens on November 26 this year. Salman took to Twitter and announced the good news and wrote, "#Antim releases in theatres worldwide on 26.11.2021 It has been a gr8 & cherished association with ZEE and @punitgoenka over the years having done many films Race3,Loveyatri, Bharat, D3,Radhe & now Antim I am confident he will take Zee to much greater heights in the coming years."

