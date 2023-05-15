Anupam Kher and his mother were recorded having a hilarious conversation about necklaces he was wearin, "chandan ka teeka" and more. Anupam at some point during the video also tells her to stand up straight "like a young lady". All in all the video is hilarious yet adorable to watch and perfect for Mother's Day. Anupam Kher Birthday: From Saaransh, A Wednesday to The Kashmir Files, A Look at the Veteran Actor’s Best Performances!

Watch Video Here:

Usually it is my brother @anupampkher who makes videos with our mother. But today I got an opportunity to record this video without their knowledge. Listen to the funny conversation between mata and bhaisahib and enjoy. 🤣🤣😍 #Dularirocks #Best pic.twitter.com/WU3CjrpgAX — Raju Kher (@RajuKher1) May 15, 2023

