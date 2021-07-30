Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share an iconic group photo with her and Virat Kohli's teammates and friends. Anushka and Virat posed with Vamika in the stroller, while KL Rahul and his rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty are seen hugging each other. Ishant Sharma with his wife Pratima Singh, Umesh Yadav accompanied by his wife Tanya Wadhwa. The picture is epic in itself, but it was Anushka's caption that is winning hearts.

Take A Look At The Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)