Anushka Sharma dropped a series of not so 'achchi' photos on Instagram and Arjun Kapoor is having a great laugh. The Chakda Express star shared a long note with the pics mentioning that it's not always important to share 'achchi' clicks online. However, it's Arjun Kapoor's reaction to Sharma's photos which is hilarious. "Hoodie achi hai, photos toh kharaab hai I agree, he wrote. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Spell Pure Love in New Pics From Their Coffee Date!

Anushka Sharma Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

