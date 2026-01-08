Virat Kohli is a thorough family man and has often shared his love for his wife, Anushka Sharma, on social media. So, when Kohli wore a black jacket with a heart logo with the letter A, it turned heads, and social media went ablaze about it being a tribute to Anushka. However, a netizen has debunked such theories and stated that the logo on Kohli's jacket is AMI Paris's official "Ami de Cœur" emblem. The social media user identified as Ajit Yadav further stated that the black cardigan costs approximately INR 65,750. AMI Paris is a luxury brand founded by Alexandre Mattiussi, who created the logo for personal use before the art work become the identity of the brand. Virat Kohli Gets Mobbed By Crowd As Star Cricketer Arrives In Vadodara Ahead of IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2026 (Watch Video)

Netizen Debunks Myth Behind Virat Kohli's Cardigan

कल विराट कोहली की ये वाली तस्वीर खूब वायरल थी सोशल मीडिया में ब्लैक जैकेट इस जैकेट में चर्चा का विषय था इसमें रेड हार्ट बना हुआ है उसके नीचे A का लोगो है ये चर्चा गर्म था लोग कह रहे थे उनकी पत्नी पत्नी का नाम A से अनुष्का शर्मा है लिए पहले है लेकिन ऐसा नहीं था ये एक… pic.twitter.com/oPgyLYqs9p — Ajit Yadav (@AjitYadav260) January 8, 2026

AMI Paris Ami de Cœur Cardigan Worth INR 65,750

AMI Paris black cardigan (Photo AMIParis)

