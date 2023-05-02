The Bombay High Court has directed authorities to permit Arjun Rampal to make challan payment of Rs 2.74 lakhs under the Sabka Vikas Legacy Dispute Resolution Scheme 2019, settle his tax dues of more than Rs 9.16 lakhs and also give him the required discharge certificate, reports Live Law. The court cited that the actor is ‘not at fault’. The statement read, “…we are of the view that in the facts of this case the Petitioner cannot be deprived of the benefit of the SVLDR Scheme merely on the basis of a technical issue of reversal of the amount paid by Petitioner prior to 30 June 2020 on the ground of expiry of challan for which clearly the Petitioner was not at fault.” Bollywood Drugs Case: Arjun Rampal Summoned by NCB Again.

Bombay HC Gives Arjun Rampal Relief In Tax Dues Case

