Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan turns a year old today and on the occasion, Juhi Chawla pledges to plant 500 trees in his name. Juhi took to Twitter and shared an adorable childhood photo of Aryan Khan with her kids Jhanvi Mehta and Arjun.

Juhi Chawla Celebrates Aryan Khan's Birthday in a Special Way!

Happy Birthday Aryan ! Our wishes in all these years remain the same for you, may you be eternally blessed , protected and guided by the Almighty. Love you .⭐️🌟💕💕😇😇🙏🏻🙏🏻500 trees pledged in your name .🙏🌴🌟 Jay, Juhi , Jahnavi , Arjun and all ours . pic.twitter.com/ogCMNKH29X — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 12, 2021

