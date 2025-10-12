Life imitated art in the most cinematic way possible at the 2025 Filmfare Awards. In Aryan Khan’s Netflix directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, actor Lakshya plays an ambitious outsider who wins the Best Actor award at a fictional ceremony called Filmfirst. The trophy in that scene is presented by none other than Shah Rukh Khan, playing himself as both host and presenter. Now, in a surreal twist that feels straight out of a screenplay, Lakshya has won the Best Newcomer (Male) award for his breakout performance in Kill at the Filmfare Awards 2025, held in Ahmedabad on October 11. And just like in Aryan’s show, the real-life moment featured Shah Rukh Khan hosting the ceremony - and standing alongside Akshay Kumar as Lakshya received his award. Is Aryan Khan Nostradamus reincarnated? ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Review: Aryan Khan’s Debut Series Confidently Sails Through Its Unfiltered Meta Gags, Fun Performances and Quirky Celeb Cameos.

Lakshya Winning Filmfare Award

Reel Meets Real

