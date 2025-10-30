Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Netflix series Ba***ds of Bollywood continues to win praise for its edgy storytelling and fresh cinematic approach. Amid the growing buzz, a fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask Shah Rukh Khan, “Sir tell Aryan we need second part of Bad***as of Bollywood.” SRK, known for his wit and warmth, replied, “It’s very difficult to tell your children what to do. But I am sure he will be working on it.” His playful response quickly went viral, delighting fans and fuelling excitement over a possible sequel to Aryan’s hit project. Interestingly, actor Rajat Bedi who plays Jaraj Saxena in the show, confirmed to News18 in late September 2025 that the second season is officially in the works, although the makers have yet to make an official announcement. Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan Share Behind-the-Scenes Video of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ With a Twist.

SRK Shares Post on X – See Post

It’s very difficult to tell your children what to do. But I am sure he will be working on it https://t.co/hK7pIkOag0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of SRK). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

