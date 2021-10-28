Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been granted bail in the cruise drug case. After a legal battle for almost a month, Aryan will soon be back to his home Mannat. Along with, SRK's son, the other two accused namely Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha have also gotten bail. As soon as this news was out, Bollywood celebs like Sonu Sood, R Madhavan, Mika Singh and more took to social media to rejoice over Bombay HC's verdict. Check out their reactions below. Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha Get Bail; Bombay HC Grants Bail to Shah Rukh Khan’s Son And Others After 25 Days in Custody.

Sonu Sood

R Madhavan

Rajeev Paul

Mika Singh

Swara Bhasker

Pravin Dabas

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)