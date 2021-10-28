Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been granted bail in the cruise drug case. After a legal battle for almost a month, Aryan will soon be back to his home Mannat. Along with, SRK's son, the other two accused namely Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha have also gotten bail. As soon as this news was out, Bollywood celebs like Sonu Sood, R Madhavan, Mika Singh and more took to social media to rejoice over Bombay HC's verdict. Check out their reactions below. Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha Get Bail; Bombay HC Grants Bail to Shah Rukh Khan’s Son And Others After 25 Days in Custody.

Sonu Sood

समय जब न्याय करता है, तब गवाहों की जरूरत नहीं होती। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 28, 2021

R Madhavan

Thank god . As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen. — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 28, 2021

Rajeev Paul

FINALLY !! Wishing the family peace and happiness @iamsrk Millions of prayers worked 🤗🤗🤗 #AryaanKhan https://t.co/AGX3v16PoF — RAJEV PAUL (@Rajev_Paul) October 28, 2021

Mika Singh

Congratulations to #AryanKhan and to the other accused for getting bail. I’m so happy that it was finally granted, bro @iamsrk Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi. You have contributed hugely to the fraternity. God bless both you and your family. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/nF5omCTyAg — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 28, 2021

Swara Bhasker

Pravin Dabas

Glad for the young man…and even happier for @iamsrk bhai and Gauri…as a parent…harrowing to think what they have gone through…whether a mistake was made or not…did not seem to warrant the ordeal he went through…hope he’s with his parents at home soon now https://t.co/zs1iiGXhxy — Parvin Dabas (@parvindabas) October 28, 2021

