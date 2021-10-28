It's a relief for Aryan Khan, as Shah Rukh Khan's son has finally gotten bail in the drug case. The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. However, reportedly, until the court passes the operative part of the order, all the three accused will remain in prison. Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB on October 3 and later was in police custody. Aryan Khan Granted Bail by Bombay High Court in Cruise Drugs Case.

In the court, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi for Aryan Khan responded to NCB's rejoinder by saying, "There were 1,300 people on cruise. I did not know anybody else except Arbaaz and Aachit. Their (NCB's) case is -- it is not coincidence and therefore it is conspiracy. Conspiracy is meeting of the minds. It cannot be based on coincidence. You (NCB) failed to prove meeting of minds with these eight people and therefore called them independently. There is absolutely no material for the purpose of conspiracy."

A single-judge bench of Justice Nitin W Sambre of the Bombay High Court heard the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmum Dhamecha and passed the decision in favour of the three accused. If Aryan Khan would have not gotten bail today (October 28), he would have to stay in jail till November 15 considering the Diwali holidays. Indeed, it's a calming moment for Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and their family as finally their son has been granted bail after staying in jail for almost 25 days. Justice will always be served. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2021 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).