The teaser of Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar's song 'Aur Pyaar Karna Hai' is here. From what we have heard it will be a lilting and haunting romantic ballad but visuals suggest the love story will be a tragic one. Can we hope for a happy ending when it releases tomorrow on March 3? Fingers crossed!

Check out the teaser of 'Aur Pyaar Karna Hai' here...

