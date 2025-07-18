Looks like the makers of Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2 are enjoying the attention their film has been receiving on social media. After receiving flak for the film's first song "Pehla Tu Duja Tu". The song has garnered a lot of attention, but not for its melody or romance. Instead, the quirky dance move in the song was pointed out by netizens and labelled cringeworthy. This sparked a wave of memes and hilarious reactions online. Amid this, the makers dropped another song titled "Po Po Song". The track marks Ajay's debut collaboration with Guru Randhawa. The song sees Ajay Devgn taking the dance floor along with leading lady Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan. With its infectious beats and another viral hook step, the track immediately reminds fans of the hit "Pon Pon" song from the original film Son of Sardaar. Check out the Son of Sardaar 2 song Po Po below. Hilarious! Nysa Devgn Joins Orry To Recreate Father Ajay Devgn’s ‘Pehla Tu’ Dance Move, Internet Goes Wild (Watch Video).

Watch ‘Po Po Song’ From ‘Son of Sardaar2’:

