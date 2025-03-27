Singer Neha Kakkar recently got embroiled in a major controversy after a viral video from her Melbourne concert suggested that she arrived three hours late. The clips also showed a teary-eyed Neha apologizing to the crowd for the distress caused, but they remained unimpressed with the apology and called it "drama". This led to a major backlash on the internet, with netizens targeting her. Things escalated so much that her brother, Tony Kakkar, had to step in and defend her in a series of posts. Amid the backlash, Neha Kakkar has now shared her first reaction to the incident. Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday (March 27), the "Kala Chashma" singer wrote, "Wait for the truth, you'll regret judging me so quickly". Check out her post below. Neha Kakkar Breaks Down on Stage at Melbourne Concert After Arriving 3 Hours Late; Angry Crowd Tells Her To ‘Go Back’ in Viral Video – WATCH.

Neha Kakkar Reacts After Melbourne Concert Backlash

/ Instagram)

Neha Kakkar's IG Story (Photo Credit: @nehakakkar

