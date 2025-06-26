Indian television actress Reem Shaikh has set social media ablaze with her latest viral video, where she’s seen flaunting a bold beachside avatar. The Tujhse Hai Raabta and Raisinghani vs Raisinghani star grooves effortlessly to Guru Randhawa’s latest track "From Ages", dressed in a stylish bikini top paired with high-waisted denim shorts. Her confident dance moves, beachy vibes, and carefree attitude have taken Instagram by storm, earning her thousands of likes and enthusiastic comments from her ardent fans and supporters alike. The trending video marks a refreshing transformation for Reem, showcasing her bold fashion choices and evolving style. ‘I’ve Healed’: Reem Sameer Shaikh Shares Health Update Following Facial Burn Injury on ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ Sets (See Pics).

Watch Reem Shaikh's Viral Video That’s Got Everyone Talking Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reem Shaikh (@reem_sameer8)

Watch: Guru Randhawa - From Ages - (Official Video)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)