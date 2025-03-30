The organizers of Neha Kakkar’s recent concert in Melbourne have responded to the singer’s claims, revealing massive financial losses and operational challenges. Beats Production has announced that they will go live with evidence to expose what transpired behind the scenes and promise to share full details soon. Beats Production, the event organizer, reported a loss of $529,000 due to high venue costs, production expenses, and lower-than-expected ticket sales. The controversy deepened as the organizers were banned from all Olympic Park venues following a three-hour delay by Neha Kakkar at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Additionally, Crown Tower Sydney blacklisted them after alleged violations of smoking regulations by the artist’s team. ‘Organisers Ran Away With My Money’: Neha Kakkar Recounts Ordeal That Led to Melbourne Concert Fiasco.

Organizers Counter Singer’s Claims, Report AUD 529,000 Loss After She Arrives 3 Hours Late

