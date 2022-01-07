The world of cinema is soon going get another young talent! Avitesh Shrivastava, son of late music composer – singer Aadesh Shrivastava, is all set to make his acting debut with the film titled Sirf Ek Friday. He’d be sharing screen space with veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar. Ad filmmaker Lloyd Baptista is helming this project. The makers have shared the first look poster and it features Avitesh in an all-black formal outfit. The tagline of the poster reads, ‘a modern tale of Dronacharya and Eklavya’.

Avitesh Shrivastava In Sirf Ek Friday

