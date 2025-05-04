A shocking incident occurred at a government-run Eklavya School in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, where the school principal and librarian got into a physical altercation. In a viral video from Friday morning, Principal Praveen Dahiya and Librarian Madhurani are seen slapping, pulling each other’s hair, and pushing each other. The principal also reportedly smashed the librarian’s phone. The fight allegedly stemmed from a work-related dispute. The video surfaced online on Saturday, drawing widespread attention. Following the incident, both women were removed from their posts and attached to the office of Assistant Commissioner Prashant Arya. An inquiry has been ordered by District Collector Bhavya Mittal. A detailed report has been sent to Delhi since the school operates under a central government scheme. Bihar: Education Minister Sunil Kumar Allegedly Shoves Away Woman Teacher Aspirant From Moving Car, Video Surfaces.

Principal, Librarian Pull Hair and Fight at MP School

