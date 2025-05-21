Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is riding high on the success of his latest release Raid 2, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor, is now gearing up for his directorial Raja Shivaji. The actor will also star in the upcoming historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha dynasty. On Wednesday, Abhishek Bachchan took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to unveil the first look and motion poster of the upcoming film. The actor, who also stars in the film, revealed the rest of the cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Fardeen Khan, Sachin Khedekar, and Genelia D'Souza, among others in key roles. The movie is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026. Raja Shivaji will be released in six languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Raja Shivaji: Riteish Deshmukh Directs and Stars in Epic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Biopic.

Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Raja Shivaji’ FIRST Look Poster Out

Privileged and honored to present a cinematic tribute to India’s legendary warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj! 🔥🙏🏼 #RajaShivaji 1 May 2026 Jio Studios & Mumbai Film Company come together to present this epic saga! Directed by Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh. Produced… pic.twitter.com/hjqLxC8moC — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) May 21, 2025

