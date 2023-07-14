Ayushmann Khurrana went down memory lane as he shared his school picture in a new post on social media. Ayushmann took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of him from his school days. In the image, he is seen wearing a black full-sleeve shirt and khaki pants. The 'Raatan Kaaliyan' singer captioned it as, "Back to my school days. #throwback #RaatanKaaliyan". Raatan Kaaliyan: Ayushmann Khurrana Calls Chandigarh His ‘Luck Charm’- Here's Why.

Check Out Ayushmann Khurrana's Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)