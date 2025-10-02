The Thamma fever has officially taken over! Within days of its launch, the trailer raced to the No 1 spot on YouTube, while the first song, "Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi", struck a chord so deep that it is now the No 1 trending song on YouTube. With Rashmika Mandanna stunning her fans in a never-seen-before avatar in the song, and Ayushmann Khurrana delivering one of his most fiery performances yet, "Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi" has rightly become the heartbreak anthem that’s winning millions of hearts. Marking the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s first-ever love story, Thamma - presented by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik, and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, releases in cinemas worldwide this Diwali, October 21. ‘Thamma’: ‘Tum Mere Na Huye’ Song From Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Upcoming Film Give Its Album the Right Headstart!

'Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi' Number 1 Trending Music Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Universal Music India (@universalmusicindia)

