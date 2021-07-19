Ayushmann Khurrana has finally shared the first look of his upcoming film Doctor G. The actor in the still can be seen wearing a lab coat giving quite a geeky vibe. Helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the movie is said to be a medical campus comedy-drama starring Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead.

Ayushmann Khurrana as Doctor G:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

