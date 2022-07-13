B Praak remembered his deceased child almost after a month of losing him. In a heart-wrenching note on Instagram, the singer penned that the baby will 'forever be missed'. In the caption, he also revealed his son’s name as Fazza. B Praak and wife Meera lost their child during birth in June 2022. B Praak’s Newborn Baby Passes Away at Birth; Singer Writes ‘We’re All Devastated’ (View Post).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B PRAAK(HIS HIGHNESS) (@bpraak)

