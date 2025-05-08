Bollywood singer B Praak is set to perform ahead of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala on May 8. The announcement was confirmed by the IPL's social handle. The Bollywood singer will give a "tribute to the Indian Armed Forces". B Praak is known for soul-gripping songs and has sung a few patriotic songs, like Teri Mitti in Kesari and Maaye in Skyforc. IPL 2025 Playoffs Scenarios: Which Teams Will Be Benefited If Punjab Kings Beat Delhi Capitals or Vice Versa in Dharamsala?

Tribute to Indian Armed Forces by B Praak

Dharamshala, get ready to sing with pride! 🇮🇳🔥 B Praak brings the nation's sound on a night of patriotism and notes echoing India's spirit. With soulful melodies & powerful anthems, unite to celebrate our great culture. A tribute to the heart of Bharat!#TATAIPL | #PBKSvDC pic.twitter.com/KTa4ZkaWq5 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 8, 2025

