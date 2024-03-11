The makers of the upcoming film Yodha unveiled the third song, "Tiranga,” on March 11. The heartwarming patriotic track ignites national pride. It is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, sung by B Praak, and has lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. "Tiranga" promises to stir emotions and evoke love for the nation. Featuring lead actor Sidharth Malhotra's unwavering patriotism, Yodha hits theatres on March 15. Yodha Song 'Tere Sang Ishq Hua': Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna's Love Ballad Sung By Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan Will Soothe Your Soul (Watch Video).

Watch Yodha Song "Tiranga"

