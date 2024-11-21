In a viral video doing the round on social media, we see singer B Praak talk about ‘Bal Sant’ Abhinav Arora during an episode of Prakhar Gupta’s podcast. For those unfamiliar, Abhinav Arora is a 10-year-old spiritual orator and content creator from India. In the video, when asked about Abhinav, B Praak shares his thoughts on the child and says that he feels sad for him and not for his parents, as he is clearly being pushed into these things rather than wanting to pursue them on his own. He further adds that he had previously interacted with the family, where he advised them to let him focus on his studies instead of putting such responsibilities on him at such a young age. Watch B Praak’s viral video below. ‘He's a Very Foolish Boy’: Swami Rambhadracharya Ji Reacts To Viral Video of Abhinav Arora aka Bal Sant Baba Being Removed From Stage, Says ‘I Scolded Him in Vrindavan Too’ (Watch Video).

B Praak Talks About ‘Bal Sant’ Abhinav Arora

