Himesh Reshammiya gained massive fame as a singer and after that, he tried his hands on acting too. While he has been seen as a judge on singing reality show, Indian Idol 13 on Sony TV, he is all set to mark his comeback on the 70 mm with BADASS RAVIKUMAR, a part of his movie The Xpose franchise. The teaser of the same has launched recently. Dil Disco Karein Music Video: Himesh Reshammiya’s New Song WIth Simona Jesenska Set in Future Has a Peppy Vibe to It (Watch Video).

Take a look:

HIMESH RESHAMMIYA IS BACK… RETURNS TO THE BIG SCREEN WITH ‘BADASS RAVI KUMAR’… It’s #HimeshReshammiya versus 10 villains in his new movie: the next instalment in #TheXpose franchise… Titled #BadassRaviKumar… Check out the title announcement teaser: https://t.co/dZDymePBIM pic.twitter.com/3pr7gjANBN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)