Superstar Amitabh Bachchan will host an inspiring Independence Day special of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, featuring Colonel Sofiya Qureshi (Indian Army), Wing Commander Vyomika Singh (Indian Air Force) and Commander Prerna Deosthalee (Indian Navy). The special KBC 17 episode will focus on Operation Sindoor, a precision strike mission by the Indian Army and Air Force, executed in the early hours of May 7, 2025. The operation targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 civilians. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh were key spokespersons in India’s media briefings on the mission. Operation Sindoor was completed in just 25 minutes, avoiding civilian casualties, and leading to a ceasefire by Pakistan who was trying to wage a full-scale war against India.

Watch Promo of ‘KBC 17’ Independence Day Special:

