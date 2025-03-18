Netflix took social media by storm after they announced the release of the popular crime series, Crime Patrol on the platform. This announcement comes just weeks after the streaming against started airing the cult crime TV show CID 2 on their platform. It was revealed that new episodes will be dropped every Monday starting October 17, 2025. After the announcement was made on Netfliz's official social media handles, elated fans shared their excitement for the show and also demanded more popular shows to be aired on Netflix. One user wrote, "Aahat bhi le kar aao", while another commented, "With this speed, taarak mehta will be on Netflix too." Another user joked, "Time to stay satark!" Check their hilarious reactions to the announcement below. ‘CID 2’ To Stream on Netflix: Know When To Watch New Season of Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty’s Iconic Investigative Series – Check Announcement.

Watch ‘Crime Patrol’ City Crime Announcement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Netizens React to ‘Crime Patrol’ Netflix Streaming Announcement

Instagram Comments

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)