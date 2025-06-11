The upcoming season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, starring Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda, is currently one of the most talked about topics on the internet. Weeks after releasing the first promo featuring the lead actors, the makers have finally started dropping more captivating teasers, sparking excitement among fans. In a recent promo shared on the official YouTube channel of SET India, Harshad Chopda plays Rishabh and Shivangi Joshi plays Bhagyashree, a married couple who enter a gym for a workout session. Rishabh, busy on his phone, unknowingly follows his wife into the CrossFit section, where only women are seen working out. Noticing him, a few gym bullies start mocking Rishabh for his tracksuit and oversized clothes, asking sarcastically, “Ladkiyon wali nazaakat paane aaya hai ya mardon wali taqat?” (Has he come here to gain feminine grace or masculine strength?). Little did they know, hiding beneath those loose clothes was a shredded beast. Following their taunts, Rishabh surprises everyone by flexing his muscles, leaving the gym stunned. One slightly chubby woman even faints in shock. Rishabh quickly lifts her up with ease and helps her regain her senses. As some of the women around start flirting with him, Bhagyashree, feeling a bit insecure, quickly swoops in and escorts her handsome husband away. Ektaa Kapoor's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain will premiere on Sony TV from June 16 at 8:30 PM. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ First Promo: Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi’s Fun-Filled Shopping Diaries Steal the Spotlight in Sony TV’s New Show (Watch Video).

Watch ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hai’ Promo Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)