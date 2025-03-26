Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon fans are in for a treat as the TV stars are making their comeback with Sony TV's beloved franchise Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The makers unveiled the new season's first promo on Tuesday (March 25), leaving fans excited. Amid this, Shivangi Joshi's rumoured boyfriend Kushal Tandon took to Instagram stories to praise the new promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The actor also couldn't stop gushing over Shivangi's glasses look. He wrote, "Looks amazing and you look super cute chashmish @shivangijoshi18 All the best to the magical team always @ektakapoor @tanusridgupta @sonytvofficial." Check out his Insta story below. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ First Promo: Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi’s Fun-Filled Shopping Diaries Steal the Spotlight in Sony TV’s New Show (Watch Video).

Kushal Tandon Gushes Over Rumoured GF Shivangi Joshi’s New Show ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’

(Photo Credit: @therealkushaltandon/ Instagram)

Watch the First Promo of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

