Bawaal, currently streaming on Prime Video, was one of the highly-anticipated films of director Nitesh Tiwari. Expectations from Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer were sky-high after watching the film’s trailer. However, this romantic drama that is set in the backdrop of World War II has failed to leave critics impressed. Some of them even labelled the storyline of Bawaal as ‘confusing’. Take a look at some of the reviews below shared by critics on Bawaal. Bawaal Movie Review: Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor Take You Through a Tedious European Tour in This Nitesh Tiwari Film.

India TV – Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who earlier won applauds for films like Dangal and Chhichhore, fails to do any bawaal with its confusing storyline. The film tries to put out myriad messages. By the end of the film, you won’t even care about the performances.

ABP – One can have a really hard time understanding 'Bawaal' and making something of it. It felt that the filmmaker tried too hard to justify this idea of a plot to even himself. In creating a film set on the premise of World War II backdrop, and mixing it with the temporality of this day's Lucknow; the filmmaker forgot what the final film would look, feel and suggest.

India Today – Saddled by the weight to be more than just your average romantic drama, Bawaal staggers throughout the duration of the film and ultimately ends on an all too predictable note with nothing new to add to the conversation about either war or love.

