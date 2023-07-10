The highly anticipated song "Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte" from Bawaal is finally out now. Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have set the screen ablaze with their scintillating chemistry in the newly released video song. The melodious track, beautifully sung by the versatile Arijit Singh, has captured the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide. The music video showcases Varun and Janhvi's captivating on-screen presence, as they effortlessly portray the essence of love and longing. Their impeccable chemistry adds an extra layer of charm to the song, leaving fans mesmerised. Bawaal Trailer: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Love Saga Has To Pass Through a War of Its Own in Nitesh Tiwari’s Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Check Out The Song Here:

